Candidates for the May 3 Primary Election are set in Vigo County and across the Wabash Valley.
Due to inclement weather, the Vigo County Courthouse was closed last week on Thursday and Friday, extending the candidate filing deadline until noon on Monday.
Here is a look at final candidate filings across the Wabash Valley, including federal offices, according to the Indiana Election Division. The listing excludes township government, precinct committee and party convention delegates.
REPUBLICANS
U.S. Senator for Indiana:
• Todd Young, incumbent.
• Danny Niederberger.
U.S. Representative Eighth Congressional District:
• Larry D. Bucshon, incumbent.
State Representative and State Senator:
• Spencer R. Deery for Indiana State Senator District 23, a newly redrawn district that includes parts of Tippecanoe, Fountain, Warren, Montgomery, Parke and Vermillion counties.
• Christian Beaver for Indiana State Senator District 23.
• Paula K. Copenhaver for Indiana State Senator District 23.
• Bill Webster for Indiana State Senator District 23.
• Jon Ford for Indiana State Senator District 38. Ford is incumbent. District covers all of Vigo County and upper portion of Clay County.
• Andrew McNeil for Indiana State Representative District 43, which covers a large section of Vigo County.
• John A. Collett for Indiana State Representative District 43.
• Beau Baird for Indiana State Representative District 44, which includes all of Putnam County and portions of Parke, Clay, Owen and Morgan counties. Baird is the incumbent.
• Jeff Ellington for Indiana State Representative District 45 which includes all of Sullivan County, parts of Knox, Daviess, Greene and Vigo counties.
• Bruce Borders for Indiana State Representative District 45. Borders is incumbent.
• Bob Heaton for Indiana State Representative District 46, which covers large portions of Owen and Clay counties and sections of Vigo and Monroe counties. Heaton is the incumbent.
In Vigo County:
• Charles Johnson for Judge of the Vigo Superior Court No. 1.
• Terry R. Modesitt for Prosecuting Attorney of Vigo County, 43rd Judicial Circuit. Modesitt is the incumbent.
• Aaron D Loudermilk for Vigo County Sheriff.
• Mark Clinkenbeard for Vigo County Commissioner District 1.
• Johnny Norton for Vigo County Commissioner District 1.
• David M. Thompson for Vigo County Council District 1. Thompson is the incumbent.
• Brenda Wilson for Vigo County Council District 2. Wilson is the incumbent by caucus.
• Ryan J Cummins for Vigo County Council District 3.
• Travis L Norris for Vigo County Council District 4. Norris is the incumbent by caucus.
• Jason Walker for Vigo County Council District 4.
In Sullivan County:
• Ann Smith Mischler for prosecuting attorney of Sullivan County, 14th Judicial Circuit. Mischler is the incumbent.
• Randy L. Beller for Sullivan County Sheriff.
• Billy Snead for Sullivan County Sheriff.
• Jason Bobbitt for Sullivan County Sheriff.
• Tonya Bedwell for Sullivan County Circuit Court Clerk. Bedwell is the incumbent.
• Shelly Hiatt Parris for Sullivan County Circuit Court Clerk.
• Michele Bedwell for Sullivan County Assessor.
• Douglas Bates, Sullivan County Assessor.
• Amy Scarbrough for Sullivan County Auditor.
• Tracey L. Spurr for Sullivan County Auditor.
• Christy Knotts for Sullivan County Recorder.
• Delta Marie Mahurin for Sullivan County Recorder.
• Mitchell K. Ferree for Sullivan County Council District 2.
• Jerry C Payne for Sullivan County Council District 2. Payne is the incumbent.
• Jeffrey (Jeff) Scales for Sullivan County Council District 2.
• (Curt) Curtis Bedwell for Sullivan County Council District 3. Bedwell is the incumbent.
• Robert A. (Bob) Davis for Sullivan County Commissioner District 1. Davis is the incumbent.
• John Allen Figg for Sullivan County Commissioner District 1.
• Mark A. Hiatt Jr. for Sullivan County Council District 4.
In Clay County:
• Emily Clarke for prosecuting attorney of Clay County, 13th Judicial Circuit. Clarke is the incumbent.
• Josh Clarke for Clay County Sheriff.
• Sam Stearley for Clay County Sheriff.
• Brison T. Swearingen for Clay County Sheriff.
• William (Billy) Nevill for Clay County Sheriff.
• Particia A. Foxx for Clay County Auditor.
• Thad D.Shidler for Clay County Auditor.
• Jennifer M. Flater for Clay County Treasurer.
• Barbara (Barb) Scott for Clay County Assessor. Scott is the incumbent.
• Paul R. Sinders for Clay County Commissioner District 3. Sinders is the incumbent.
• Jacqueline (Jackie) Mitchell for Clay County Council District 1. Mitchell is the incumbent.
• Jason D Britton for Clay County Council District 2. Britton is the incumbent.
• Marion D Schafer for Clay County Council, District 3.
• Jason C. Thomas for Clay County Council District 3. Thomas is the incumbent.
Larry J Moss Republican Clay County Council District 4. Moss is the incumbent.
In Vermillion County:
• Timothy W Dispennett for Vermillion County Sheriff.
• Jennifer L Peebles for Vermillion County Recorder.
• Amanda R Murphy for Vermillion County Commissioner District 2.
• Tim R Yocum for Vermillion County Commissioner District 2. Yocum is the incumbent.
• Rick O Weir for Vermillion County Council District 1. Weir is the incumbent.
• Cole W West for Vermillion County Council District 1.
• Neil D Costello for Vermillion County Council District 2.
• Jeffrey L Bose for Vermillion County Council District 4.
In Parke County:
• Sam A. Swaim for judge of Parke Circuit Court, 68th Judicial Circuit. Swaim is the incumbent.
• Steve Cvengros for Prosecuting Attorney of Parke County, 68th Judicial Circuit. Cvengros is the incumbent.
• Henry A. Harper for Parke County Circuit Court Clerk. Harper is the incumbent.
• Nicole Collings for Parke County Circuit Court Clerk.
• Jason W. Frazier for Parke County Sheriff.
• Robert W. Gregg for Parke County Sheriff.
• Dan Jones for Parke County Sheriff.
• Randel Kneeland for Parke County Sheriff.
• Greg Lohrmann for Parke County Surveryor. Lohrmann is the incumbent.
• Katie Potter for Parke County Assessor. Potter is the incumbent.
• Jim Meece for Parke County Commissioner District 3. Meece is the incumbent.
• Bruce Hartman for Parke County Commissioner District 2. Hartman is the incumbent
• Thomas Rohr for Parke County Council District 1.
• Rick Patton for Parke County Council District 2. Patton is the incumbent.
• Austin Swaim for Parke County Council District 2.
• Jim Howard for Parke County Council District 3. Howard is the incumbent.
• Roy Wrightsman for Parke County Council District 4. Wrightsman is the incumbent.
• Laura Jean Fischer for Parke County Auditor.
• Mary Anne Wood for Parke County Auditor.
• Donna G McVay for Parke County Coroner. McVay is the incumbent.
DEMOCRATS
U.S. Senator for Indiana:
• Haneefah Khaaliq.
• Valerie McCray.
• Thomas M. McDermott, Jr.
U.S. Representative Eighth Congressional District:
• Ray McCormick.
• Peter F.H. Priest II.
• Adnan H. Dhahir
State Representative and State Senate:
•Tonya Pfaff for District 43. Pfaff is incumbent.
• Kurtis J Cummings for District 46
• David A Sanders Democratic State Senator, District 23.
In Vigo County:
• Sarah K. Mullican for Judge of the Vigo Circuit Court, 43rd Judicial Circuit. Mullican is the incumbent.
• Noah Lincoln Gambill for Judge of the Vigo Superior Court No. 1.
• John P. Nichols for Judge of the Vigo Superior Court No. 1.
• Jason M. Saunders for Judge of the Vigo Superior Court No. 1.
• Christopher A. Newton for Judge of the Vigo Superior Court No. 4. Newton is the incumbent.
• Johnny Edward Vaughn for Prosecuting Attorney of Vigo County, 43rd Judicial Circuit.
• John Plasse for Vigo County Sheriff. Plasse is the incumbent.
• Brendan R Kearns for Vigo County Commissioner District 1. Kearns is the incumbent.
• Ed Ping for Vigo County Council District 1.
• Erick Beverly for Vigo County Council District. 1.
• Jeffery W Fisher for Vigo County Council District 1.
• Ruby J. Brentlinger for Vigo County Council District 1.
• Nancy S Allsup for Vigo County Council District 2.
• Vicki Weger for Vigo County Council District 3. Weger is the incumbent.
• David Hoopingarner for Vigo County Council District 3.
• Carlene R. Grant-Sakbun for Vigo County Council District 4.
• Bruce W Allen Jr. for Vigo County Surveyor. Allen is the incumbent.
• Kevin Gardner for Vigo County Assessor. Gardner is the incumbent.
In Sullivan County:
• Diana Ross Conner for Sullivan County Auditor.
•Jason Bobbitt for Sullivan County Sheriff.
• Tracey L. Spurr for Sullivan County Assessor.
• Logan Pearison for Sullivan County Council District 1. Pearison is the incumbent.
• Nick Cullison for Sullivan County Council District 4. Cullison is the incumbent.
In Clay County:
•Sharon L Stearley for Clay County Treasurer.
• Dan Parr for Clay County Council District 3.
In Vermillion County:
• Bruce D. Aukerman for Prosecuting Attorney of Vermillion County, 47th Judicial Circuit Court. Aukerman is the incumbent.
• Ann M Wickens for Vermillion County Recorder.
• Chad A Hennis for Vermillion County Sheriff.
• Michael R Holtkamp for Vermillion County Sheriff.
• Paige Kilgore for Vermillion County Assessor.
• Kim H Hawkins for Vermillion County Commissioner District 2.
• Roger P Lewis for Vermillion County Council District 1.
• William B Bush for Vermillion County Council District 2. Bush is the incumbent.
• James T Walker for Vermillion County Council District 3.
• Randy Dreher for Vermillion County Council District 4. Dreher is the incumbent.
In Parke County:
• Alice Swaim for Parke County Commissioner District 2.
• Liam Moeller for Parke County Council District 3.
