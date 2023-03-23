For the second year, Downtown Terre Haute will host a sprawling egg hunt that celebrates the businesses that make up downtown.
From March 31 through April 9, participating downtown businesses will be hiding and handing out eggs – many with goodies inside.
Egg-hunters are encouraged to pick up a “passport” at any participating location or online, which will guide them to participating businesses.
With each visit – and egg found – egg-hunters will receive a stamp at that location. Once a participant collects 12 stamps on their passport, they may turn it in for a chance to win a basket full of prizes (up to $250 value). There will be two baskets, one for the youth winner and one for the adult winner.
Participants can submit a photo of their card via email to info@downtownterrehaute.com, or turn in their physical copy at the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce office, 630 Wabash Ave., Suite 105.
More information can be found at downtownterrehaute.com.
Rules include:
- Passports can be obtained at any participating location.
- Participating businesses will be listed on the passport.
- Businesses will be provided with stamps to use on participant passports.
- Participants will write in the name of the business to receive their stamp.
- Participants may only receive one stamp per participating business.
- Businesses may have the eggs hidden within their store, sitting out at a front desk, or outside of the store front: it’s up to them.
- Prize basket winners will be awarded online.
- Stamps are only available during each businesses’ standard business hours.
Participating businesses include Afterburner Brewing Co., Ambro’s OMG Bar & Grill, CENTURY 21 Elite, Emerald Skinn, Federal Coffee + Fine Foods, Greek’s Pizzeria, Hendrich Title Company, Indiana State University Welcome Center, J. Ford’s Black Angus, M. Mogger’s Restaurant & Pub, Morgan Stanley, Muse Art.
They also include: Saratoga Restaurant, Scout’s Pizzeria, Swope Art Museum, Taco Luv, Terminal Public House, Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, Terre Haute Children’s Museum, Terre Haute Convention Center, The Verve, United Way of the Wabash Valley, Vigo County History Center, Vigo County Public Library, Wellness Box Inc.
