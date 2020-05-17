Some were looking for a remedy to their COVID-induced cabin fever while others felt civically inclined, but all spent Saturday morning making downtown Terre Haute cleaner than at day’s start.
Hosted by Downtown Terre Haute of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and the Society of Trash Baggers, near 20 people canvassed downtown and collected bags worth of trash.
Jessy Exline, chamber office and program coordinator, said along with the benefit of clearing downtown of trash, the effort helps the chamber of commerce connect with the community in a meaningful way.
“We always want to be involved in the community,” Exline said of the chamber. “And of course we’ll always be here for our members, but to really execute the community plan and make Terre Haute a destination for people, we all have to pitch in.”
Susan Mardis, a member of the Society of Trash Baggers, tooled around the downtown on her blue tricycle, using a grabber to pick up trash as she found it.
Mardis, a lifelong Terre Haute resident and retired educator, said her love for Terre Haute is what motivates her to volunteer time and effort in keeping the city clean.
“It starts with a love for your city,” Mardis said. “And for some of us, doing things like this is what our parents taught us, what we were taught in school.”
And it doesn’t take much effort to be a role model for others, she added.
In that same vein, Mardis said Terre Haute seems to be staking its future on attracting visitors to its under construction convention center and to-be-built casino. And what good will either be, she said, if the city is littered with trash and no one wants to visit?
“When people drive through an area, what they see is what they think of that area,” Mardis said. “And if we want people, businesses to drive through and relocate here, we have to make it look according to who we are and want to be.”
Marie Belzile Theisz volunteered part of her morning to help round up rubbish and said she’s motivated by the difference similar cleanups have made in the past.
“This grassroots effort has really made an impact all over the city, but especially up by where I live,” Belzile Theisz said. “I feel like when it’s clean, people are hopefully less likely to litter in the first place.”
Downtown business J. Ford’s Black Angus donated supplies for the cleanup effort.
