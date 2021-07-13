Downtown Terre Haute has new mural

Artist Jim Shepard recently completed painting a mural in downtown Terre Haute in the alley next to the Haute Flats Building owned by Dave Adams and Al Rukriegel.
The mural is one of the mini mural projects funded through the mayor’s office and administered by Arts Illiana.
This is the second such mural to enhance the downtown with funding through the program. The first is at J Ford’s Black Angus. That mural features the famous Terre Haute dog Stiffy Green and was painted by Becky Hochhalter.
Another mural has been completed in 12 Points and will be announced soon.
Shepard referenced a vintage Terre Haute postcard as the content for the mural.
“I loved the colors and old-fashioned design and thought it would be great fit for this space,” he said.
The name Terre Haute is featured in the design and each letter has a different iconic representation of the community. Shepard’s design has updated images that differ from the original postcard, with the exception of the courthouse.
Adams and Rukriegel added lighting to the alleyway, and with the addition of the mural the space will be inviting to both loft residents and visitors to downtown.
Adams and Rukriegel were excited to have their building as a mural site.
“We are proud to have the artwork by Jim Shepard on our restored Haute House Garage building,” they said. “It helps retain the great history in Terre Haute and we are proud to be a part of that history as well.”
Communities have been activating alleyways to become more attractive and usable spaces for dining and events.
Place-making tools such as public art, lighting, landscaping, and architectural can bring neglected alleyways to life to become people-gathering spaces and attractive connectors in a community.
