Downtown Terre Haute is among 40 Indiana Main Street programs to receive funding through the state's Taking Care of Main Street program for operational support during the COVID-19 pandemic
Downtown Terre Haute has been awarded $5,000 for salaries of its office and program coordinator, as well as to provide promotional help to local businesses who have been most impacted by COVID-19.
The funding is from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
“Main Street organizations are a lifeline for small businesses who are doing their best to survive the effects of this pandemic,” Lt. Gov. Crouch said in a statement. “Ensuring small businesses are able to survive requires a comprehensive approach. This funding can help bridge the gap.”
The goal of this program is to support Indiana Main Street organizations that provide leadership and services to the businesses and members, using the Main Street Approach, with special attention to organizations that have been significantly impacted by COVID-19.
“As we saw from these applications, most Main Street organizations are dealing with loss of funding from a variety of reasons related to COVID-19,” Matt Crouch, Interim Executive Director of OCRA, said in a statement. “Since their leadership and guidance is a valuable tool for economic recovery, OCRA is grateful to provide this state assistance.”
Eligible expenses could include salaries, administrative fees, space/equipment rental or staff development and training. For more information, visit www.in.gov/ocra/3016.htm.
