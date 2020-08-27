Downtown Terre Haute 'Eat in the Streets' starts Friday

"Eat in the Streets," a new downtown Terre Haute dining option with social distancing, starts Friday.
It's an opportunity for diners to eat outside, at distanced tables, amid state orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This gives downtown restaurants and bars the chance to expand; hopefully bringing people downtown,” Connie Wrin, owner of The Verve, said in a statement. "With all of the outdoor festivals and events postponed until next year this gives people a sense of coming together safely while supporting local businesses, restaurants and bars that are struggling through this time.”
The idea, inspired by similar actions in Indianapolis and Bloomington, is being headed up by Wrin, but has backing from a handful of downtown restaurants and bars. Each restaurant and bar is responsible for its own tables, clean-up and alcohol compliance.
“The Saratoga is excited for restaurants to expand outdoor seating; we have had numerous requests for more seating, so hopefully it will not only benefit us but others in the area,” George Azar, co-owner of the Saratoga restaurant and president of the Terre Haute City Council, said in a statement. “With COVID-19 still present in our area people have been hesitant to come inside restaurants, this option will possibly alleviate their concerns.”
Participating restaurants include Taco & Tequila's Mexican Grill & Cantina; Roly Poly; 5th Street Nutrition; Saratoga; The Verve; Chava's Mexican Grill; J. Gumbo's; and Crossroads Cafe.
To create a safe environment for diners to enjoy a meal outside, large barriers provided by the Miracle on 7th Street board of directors will be used to safely block closed streets.
The Terre Haute Board of Public Works this week approved plans to close two sections of Wabash Avenue. The measure was initially approved on a three-week trial basis from Aug. 28 to Sept. 13, but can be extended by the board.
Closures are now slated to start Thursday at midnight until Sunday at 3 a.m. each weekend.
The corner of Seventh Street to J. Gumbo’s will be closed and the area of Fifth Street to Taco & Tequila’s will be closed.
All other streets will remain open.
