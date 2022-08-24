Downtown Terre Haute Diversity Walk returns Saturday

Hamilton Center will host its annual Diversity Walk downtown on Saturday morning. In the past two years, due to the coronavirus pandemic, people participated safely by staying in their cars, dubbed a walk on wheels, but Saturday's event will revert to the old-fashioned perambulation by foot.
"It's safe enough for us to get back for the walk," said Hamilton Center CEO Melvin Burks. People of all ages, races, creeds, colors, orientations and abilities are welcome, with the goal of spreading respect and acceptance.
The 1.5-mile walk will begin at the corner of Sixth and Ohio in the First Financial Bank parking lot. Those who registered can begin picking up their T-shirts at 9 a.m., but advance registration is not required to participate.
The walk will commence at 10 a.m., turning left on Ninth St., passing Hulman Center on the way to Indiana State University's Recreation East Track. Participants will circle the track then head back to the bank's parking lot.
A brief program with comments from Mayor Duke Bennett and state Sen. Jon Ford will mark the walk's conclusion, after which a DJ will play music and free food from a brunch-style menu will be available.
The Diversity Walk began in 2014 as an initiative by the nonprofit Terre Haute Tomorrow. Burks was recruited as the chair of Terre Haute Tomorrow's Diversity/Socio-economic Committee. Terre Haute Tomorrow hosted the event for the first few years, Burks recalled, "then Terre Haute Tomorrow went away for some reason, so Hamilton Center picked it up."
Hamilton Center has reached out to churches, the Pride Center of Terre Haute, ISU and St. Mary-of-the-Woods to provide input in organizing the walks, but the mental health facility continues to fund the event. Corporate partners also participate.
Shannon Jackson, Hamilton Center's executive director of diversity, equity, and inclusion, said of the walk's purpose: "Everybody can come together and, one, get to know each other, and, two, just support one another. I think those things are very important."
Jackson added, "This year, we encourage people just to meet somebody new. If you see somebody there that you don't know, go and introduce yourself, thank them for coming to the Diversity Walk, ask about their lives, so we start to understand and support one another. You never know, you might find out something very interesting about someone that you didn't know before."
The Diversity Walk has grown dramatically since its inception in 2014, when 300 people participated. The following year, the number was 750, then expanded to 1,500 until it reached 7,000. Then COVID struck, but with social distancing, more than 100 cars with multiple passengers still attended.
Burks said, "We get a lot of feedback from people who say, 'We hope you continue this.'" He expects that the number of participants will have to be built back up patiently after the pandemic interruption, but as of Tuesday, close to 1,000 had registered.
Lynn Hughes, Hamilton Center chief of community engagement noted, "As we've grown the event, we've worked on ways to make it even more inclusive. We provide a trolley for those with mobility issues, and signers for the deaf."
Hughes said the response among participants can be powerful. She recalled 2019's walk: "The energy at that event was electric, and we were standing in the pouring rain with lightning and thunder. To feel that electric energy, not just because of the storm" — she said with a laugh — "but because people were happy to be there together. It was emotional."
EPIC Insurance Midwest, one of the walk's corporate partners, has been on the Diversity Walk Committee since its inception. Pat Carney, EPIC's employee benefit advisor, said, "Diversity, equality and inclusion makes EPIC a far better workplace. Diversity drives innovation and helps us deliver the best outcome for our clients. It's what we need as a community — to embrace it even more."
Burks concluded, "Regardless of your religion, your race, your sex, your abilities, we want everyone to understand that you are welcome here. We want our community to be the Welcome Capital of the World."
For more information, visit www.diversitywalk.org.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.