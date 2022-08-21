Downtown Terre Haute block party ushers out summer

The Terre Haute Dance Studio and Smoke n Peace co-hosted a community block party Friday night on 131/2 St. at Wabash Ave., bringing out musicians, food trucks, vendors and a beer garden.
The Dance Studio is a longtime resident of the neighborhood, while Smoke n Peace moved to its new location after years farther west downtown, in the 400 block of Wabash Avenue.
“We wanted to welcome students back and make sure that everyone knew where our new location was,” said Katie Gregory, assistant manager at Smoke n Peace. “We’re partnering with the Dance Studio so we could throw a little block party so people could come in and see how everything is at our new shop.” It was the first time Smoke n Peace helped host such an event.
Dance Studio owner Brandon Halleck had co-sponsored events downtown where Smoke n Peace used to be, but having one in his business’s neighborhood was a first for him. He also selected the bands performing.
“Pete Wilson, who owns Smoke n Peace, and I decided to get together and get some businesses here together,” said Halleck, who became friends with Wilson when Wilson and his wife took lessons at the Dance Studio. “We’re hoping for a fun time for everybody.”
Halleck is also chief operating officer of Chances and Services for Youth, which has a program striving for a tobacco-free Vigo County, so the partnership might raise some eyebrows.
“It’s kind of funny,” Halleck admitted. “It’s one of those things that for me, I’ve found that you can be friends with a lot of different people across the board. Pete and I have had a lot of conversations over the years about tobacco prevention and control. For us, we just decided we’d have a joint block party here.”
Gregory conceded it might strike some people as strange bedfellows: “Perhaps a little bit, but we’re all a community and want to show that we can support each other as best we can.”
That partnership was scarcely on the mind of other participants. Matt Archambeault, the lead singer for Matthew Tybee and the Soulshiners, was just happy to be playing music again.
“Music’s taken a real hard hit over the last couple of years with COVID,” he said. “This used to be a big thing, that people would go out to hear live music and gather in groups with their friends. So to get something like this out in the community and play with other bands that are friends of ours, it’s just a great time.”
Kelsey Veatch, an airport employee, and another friend of Halleck’s was just happy to be supporting the community.
“I’m excited to see these things here in Terre Haute,” she said. “I love seeing things like this brought out to the community, to bring different vendors out here and promote economic growth.”
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
