Downtown Terre Haute businesses are coming together for an nontraditional egg hunt.
Friday through April 17, participating downtown businesses will be hiding and handing out eggs, many with goodies inside.
Egg-hunters are encouraged to pick up a “passport” at any participating location or online, which will guide them to participating businesses. With each visit — and egg found — egg-hunters will receive a stamp at that location. Once a participant collects 12 stamps on their passport, they may turn it in for a chance to win a basket full of prizes (up to $250 value).
Participants can submit a photo of their card via email to info@downtownterrehaute.com, or turn in their physical copy to the outdoor book return drop box at the Vigo County Public Library, downtown Terre Haute location.
“We hope to encourage people to visit downtown Terre Haute in a fun way, getting into the spirit of spring, while also supporting local businesses,” Downtown Terre Haute Advisory Board Co-Chair and Vigo County History Center Executive Director Marla Flowers said in a news release.
Additional criteria and a list of participating businesses can be found below or via downtownterrehaute.com
.
