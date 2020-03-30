A fire that destroyed a downtown Sullivan building early Monday likely has a suspicious origin, city officials said.
The former Index building at 12 N. Court St. was destroyed in a fire discovered by firefighters who smelled smoke and went outside their station to see flames and smoke rising from the nearby structure.
No one was injured in the fire. The building was unoccupied, with no active utilities hooked up.
As of Monday afternoon, fire chief Rob Robertson said the cause remained under investigation. He said demolition of the fragile facade of the three-story building would probably occur this week. Until then, a one-block section of Court Street north of the courthouse square will remain closed to traffic.
Robertson said the origin of the fire was in the rear of the Index building. It had been burning for a while before being discovered, he said, and it was obvious early the building would be a total loss.
“We already knew this building was already gone. We had to keep it from spreading,” he said.
With city hall and the fire station located adjacent to the burning structure, firefighters worked to contain the fire. Units from nearby departments including Thunderbird, Shelburn, Carlisle and Honey Creek – joined the effort.
The Index building, the former home of the Bodine Law Office, was acquired a few years ago by the city and was slated for renovation as part of a downtown redevelopment project. The city also owns the smaller vacant building north of the Index building. That building sustained water and smoke damage.
The two-story Followell real estate building south of the Index building sustained fire, water and smoke damage, Robertson said.
Around the corner to the south in the same block, the Sullivan County Community Corrections program -- housed in the former Sullivan State Bank Building -- sustained water and smoke damage, as did the Followell Law Office and another vacant building owned by the city on West Washington Street.
Mayor Clint Lamb said the loss of the Index building is a disappointment.
“The community has poured its heart and soul into the revitalization of the downtown,” Lamb said of projects in recent years.
Last year, the Index building had some structural problems that resulted in evacuation of the city block until engineers could assess the structure for safety.
Lamb said the likelihood of the fire being intentionally set was an insult to the efforts to reinvigorate the town.
“I take it personally,” the mayor said. “I'm not going to lie. You hate to think that somebody had those vicious intents.”
An insurance claim had been filed Monday morning, Lamb said, and contractors were being contacted to clean up the site.
Debris including bricks, stonework, charred metal and burned wood littered the area.
“Even with setbacks like this, the city of Sullivan continues to move forward,” Lamb said. “This will not stop progress in the city. It's not going to be an empty hole. I assure you there will be new life on that block eventually.”
Lamb said he stood with many local citizens watching the fire burn after he was called at home by Sheriff Clark Cottom. Ash and burning cinders floated through the night sky, and smoke could be smelled throughout the town.
“I was concerned as a citizen when I was standing on the courthouse lawn at 3:15 this morning and coals were coming onto my hat and singeing my hat," Lamb said.
He recalled being a child in 1980 when he watched with his mother as the former city hall burned at the corner of State and Washington streets. With the current city office in peril early Monday, Lamb said he now knows how the mayor at that time felt.
The fire is a setback, he said, but will not stop the downtown progress.
“We've had a lot of ups and downs in the last eight years, but my heart sank," Lamb said of watching the fire burn. “This is really a hit in the gut. But, you deal with it. You move on, and that's what we'll do.”
