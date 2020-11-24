The town of Shelburn is inviting area residents to take a moment to slow down and discover the magic of Christmas in downtown Shelburn on Saturday, Nov. 28.
Visitors can shop with local vendors inside the Downtown Community Building, bid on silent auction items, enjoy a hot bowl of chili, and join for the first annual Christmas tree lighting on the corner of Mill and Railroad streets. This is also where Santa and his reindeer will arrive by fire truck and be available for photos with his sleigh.
The schedule is:
• 11 a.m.: Christmas Bazaar and Chili Dinner Begins
• 5 p.m.: Tree Lighting
• 5 p.m.: Santa and Reindeer arrive for photos
• 7 p.m.: Santa and his Reindeer return to the North Pole
All Sullivan County Health Department Social distancing guidelines and protocols will be properly enforced.
