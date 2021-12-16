Downtown power cut as Duke seeks to make repairs

An electrical system malfunction has prompted Duke Energy to cut power to downtown Terre Haute while the problem is located and repaired.
Power is out along Wabash Avenue from Third to Ninth streets between Cherry and Ohio streets.
Duke Energy District Manager Rick Burger said the problem is in the "underground network system behind Candlewood Suites" in the 700 block of Wabash." That is the same location as a similar problem last year.
Burger said the tunnel system filled with smoke about 3:30 p.m.
The problem was not an actual fire, he said. A crew had to wait for the smoke to dissipate before they could safely enter the system to locate the problem and begin repairs. Terre Haute Fire Department Chief Bill Berry also said there were no fires.
For safety reasons, power was cut to a large area, Burger said.
The Duke Energy online outage map indicated power could be out until 7 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.