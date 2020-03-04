Downtown parking ordinance back in front of City Council tonight

Terre Haute City Council members say they’re all ears tonight as they consider a contentious parking ordinance that is expected to draw impassioned opinions from those with an interest in the future of the Crossroads of America.
Tabled at its February meeting, City Council is expected to act tonight on General Ordinance 1, 2020, offered in January by council member Todd Nation, D-4.
The ordinance would modify city code to prohibit zoning variance requests for surface parking as a primary use on a lot located along Wabash Avenue or Seventh Street in the downtown C-9 zoning area.
The ordinance was filed in response to the Capital Improvement Board stating its interest in buying property at 686 Wabash Ave. owned by the Vigo County School Corp.
Needing to fulfill a parking requirement for its downtown convention center project, the CIB has said the school corporation property could be a low-cost alternative to building a multi-level parking garage, as originally planned.
But those parking garage plans have since been scrapped after an engineering review for the project found the footprint for a parking garage too small to use all pre-cast concrete structures, requiring that some of the structure be built on site, nearly doubling the cost.
Feeling that a surface parking lot in the heart of downtown isn’t the best and highest use for the property, Nation filed the ordinance if to no other end than to prompt a community-driven conversation.
And for the past two months, City Council members said Nation’s ordinance has prompted plenty of feedback from the community.
Council President George Azar, D-at large, said folks both for and against a parking lot at Seventh and Wabash have both reached out to him over the past month.
But some of those who’ve noted to Azar they don’t mind the idea of surface parking downtown, have said they’d be reluctant to prohibit the option without knowing what could happen next.
“Some of the ones who don’t have a problem with it are people who don’t want to see a convention center anywhere else but downtown,” Azar said. “They’re worried that if this ordinance passed it’s possible somewhere other than downtown could be used for a site.”
Council member Curtis DeBaun IV said he’s heard similar concerns.
“I am under the impression that it is very likely the convention center will move out of the downtown area if they cannot use the school corporation property for parking,” DeBaun IV said.
Nation said any threat to halt the convention center project or to move it out of the downtown is more a failure of planning than it would be the result of his ordinance passing.
“There are options other than building a surface parking lot at Seventh and Wabash,” Nation said. “Regardless of what happens with my proposed ordinance, they may not be able to get the school corporation property on their time line, or at all.
“And let’s not forget that the contract struck dropping the west parking garage was signed last August. So this project has been stalled with a parking issue since last August and probably before that.”
Having poured over all the information available about the project and its parking issue, Tammy Boland, D-at large, said she’s interested in hearing more about any proposed development at Seventh and Wabash tonight.
“The general consensus of those that have reached out to me is that they’re against surface parking at Seventh and Wabash,” Boland said. “... But regardless of the action we take, it’s important to ask questions and keep learning, so that maybe we can share that with constituents that may not be in the know.”
Nation said he expects representatives from the CIB or from Garmong Construction to present a mock up of a parking lot with all the requisite accouterments, but said he’s more interest in the mechanics of future ownership and possible development.
“If a parking lot at Seventh in Wabash is a temporary solution we reach, how temporary can it be and who owns the lot?” Nation said. “Will the private developers own the lot or will the city, or the CIB or Redevelopment?
“If it’s the city, Redevelopment or the CIB, that’s better to me than the private sector. At least then we’d have some control when it comes time to pick up and doing something with the property beyond just a surface parking lot years down the road.”
DeBaun IV also said it’s his preference to find a compromise that, so much as it can, satisfies all those involved.
“I want to know that there’s been an effort to made to try something else or to reach a compromise in the short term,” DeBaun IV said.
City Council meets 6 p.m. tonight in City Hall Courtroom.
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
