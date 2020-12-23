Downtown favorite Crossroads Café closes

The corner of Seventh and Wabash Avenue in downtown Terre Haute holds many memories for restaurateur Libby Waters.

On Wednesday, Waters closed the doors of Crossroads Café, a business she took over management of 61/2 years ago, but one she has been involved in for two decades.

“COVID-19 hit us pretty hard,” Waters said. “The pandemic challenges coupled with the everyday challenges of running a restaurant have proven to be too much for me.”

“We haven’t had any catering events, which is 30 or 40% of our annual sales,” Waters said. “We are at half capacity in the dining room and restaurants aren’t really designed to survive on half capacity. We are at half capacity because we still have to social distance, and because of that we can’t be more than 50% here,” she said.

“A lot of our customers are still working from home plus our exhaust system needs to be replaced in the kitchen. That is a huge expense. I could not put that money out to get that fixed without being at full capacity with business as usual,” Waters said.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb shut down in-person dining services at restaurants and bars in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor then reopened those businesses, but at 50 percent capacity in May. In September, restaurants moved to full capacity but were to maintain social distancing.

It was in May, just prior to the reopening of in-person dining, when Waters she said learned of the exhaust system concern.

Crossroads Café began as a downtown deli by Boo Lloyd and her husband, Gary, who moved the business to the corner of Seventh and Wabash 26 years ago, renaming it Crossroads Café.

“To be sympathetic, it is something that Gary and I did not want to see closing there, but in all reality ... the pandemic definitely hurt. It is just what had to happen, but another restaurant guy will come in and change it up, which I think will be great for downtown,” Lloyd said.

“I hate to see Crossroads go. We spent a lot of time and effort in there. I do believe change will be better for the downtown and I think, overall, it is a positive,” Lloyd said.

Prior to taking over management of Crossroads Café, Waters worked for Lloyd for 20 years, starting in 2000.

Also, Water’s sister, Lori, had worked at the café for 51/2 years before her. “My sister moved to Georgia and I came in and trained with my sister to take her place,” Waters said.

Waters said she also used to play hide and seek in the basement of the building with her best friend, Jamie Bass.

With the restaurant closed, Waters said she is now going to work at Maple Avenue Auction in Terre Haute.

“I am looking forward to the change of pace and a new challenge. I will have less hours than working in the restaurant ... and can spend more time with my family,” she said.

“After 20-plus years at Crossroads Café, I have met some pretty amazing people and made many many new friends,” she said.

Changes at building

On Dec. 15, Waters posted the closing of the café on her business’s Facebook page, announcing, “The Kraut family who recently opened Federal Coffee will be the new owners and I wish them the best.”

Kris and Gretchen Kraut own Federal Coffee, along with The Red Barn at Sycamore Farm and The Butler’s Pantry Food Co.

On Wednesday, chef Kris Kraut said plans include retooling the Crossroads kitchen for a commercial bakery, “kind of bring back Federal Bakery to some of its former glory, or at least an imitation, then compliment the coffee shop with sandwiches, salad, pastry and even some hot food items produced in that kitchen.”

Kraut said he hopes to have renovation completed by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

In addition, Kraut will be renting the space that had been Crossroads Café from Brandon Halleck, who is purchasing a portion of the building, known as the Kaufman block.

The building was named after Andrew Kaufman, who built and operated a grocery store and liquor business at the location in the 1860s. The building is actually made up of four property parcels.

Contacted Wednesday, Hallack said he is purchasing one of those parcels. Hallack now lives on the third floor of the building, above Crossroads Café and apartments on the second floor. Hallack collects rent from the Crossroads Café space, plus the apartments below him.

“I wanted to move downtown,” Hallack said. “With my dance studio [The Dance Studio at 1237 Wabash Avenue] being downtown, I love everything going on downtown,” he said. “For me, I don’t want to mow a yard. With all the construction going on (of a new convention center) and the excitement of a new hotel going across the street where the former school corporation (administrative building) is...you are seeing a revitalization like we have never seen before.”

“Also, I am young enough to navigate the flights of stairs, too,” Hallack said with a chuckle. “This is part of my retirement ideas, so I will have income later on.”

Hallack said he understands the difficulties of small businesses during a pandemic.

“We are all struggling. ... It is hard to social distance and teach ball room dancing,” he said. “For many of us (small business owners), we may not have taken a pay check because we are trying to pay the bills. You paid your staff and paid everyone else, but there is nothing left for you.

“Hopefully it will be better in 2021.”

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.