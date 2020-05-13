A Terre Haute City Council committee met virtually Wednesday evening to get started on more detailed talks on downtown parking and development.

It was the committee’s first meeting since being formed in March. The panel includes 16 members, five of those being City Council members.

Chairperson and City Council President George Azar made it clear the committee has no statutory power and can only make recommendations to the full council.

Wednesday’s meeting was largely informational, with members outlining the scope of the committee’s work and determining where in the process other agencies are in building a convention center downtown.

Members agreed that while the committee was borne of a discussion centered on whether or not a surface parking lot should go in at Seventh Street and Wabash Avenue, now might be the best time to look at downtown development as a whole.

The Vigo County Capital Improvement Board in April acquired the Vigo County School Corp.’s Wabash Avenue property to satisfy the parking needs of a downtown hotel.

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said the move may have bought the city time to consider what to do next.

“We’ve taken the pressure off all of us to go ahead and get the construction going and get the [convention center] built,” Bennett said. “Nothing is going to happen with that corner of Seventh and Wabash, probably until the convention center is done.

“When the school corporation administrators move out, we still don’t have to do anything too quickly.”

City Council member Todd Nation said that while the city may now have time to evaluate its strategy regarding downtown development, that time grows shorter by the day.

“I understand that our mayor is telling us that we’ve bought time, and I also understand that the clock is already ticking on a less-than-two-year process of the convention center being built,” Nation said.

“I think we need to be working now to determine what that third hotel is going to be, where it is going to be, who is going to build it and what public incentives we can come up with to spur the kind of development we’d like to see at Seventh and Wabash.”

Nation’s questions regarding a third hotel were borne of an earlier discussion in which committee member and director of Terre Haute Redevelopment Steve Witt noted that the hotel developer planning to retrofit state offices at Eighth and Cherry streets has said the development is suspended until further notice due to COVID-19’s wracking the hospitality industry.

And with no guarantee that the developer must complete the Marriott hotel as planned in the overall convention center project, Nation said it would be wise to consider all options.

Witt cautioned the committee that trying to hamstring the developer to meet the city’s desires might scare off the development altogether.

“He reminded me today that he has other opportunities to spend his capital elsewhere,” Witt recalled from a conversation with the hotel developer. “I think we have to be careful if we have someone that has some interest in building another hotel — he already has two … if we run him off we may not have another alternative.”

While the committee addresses development concerns across its downtown, Bennett said now might be the best time to update the city’s official downtown plan.

Committee member and downtown business owner Jeff Ford said he’d like to see a concerted effort to make uniform parking policies in the downtown district.

Ford, a restaurateur, said he’d even support parking meters if it meant people couldn’t park for days at a time along Walnut Street and other streets.

Azar said the committee wouldn’t meet again until at least July, giving members time to come up with ideas that satisfy the community’s ideals for downtown development.

Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.