While no bulldozers have yet moved dirt on the downtown Terre Haute convention center project, costs for pre-construction, architectural design and legal work still need to be paid.
The Vigo County Capital Improvement Board canceled the meeting of the full board Wednesday morning because it has no new business to consider with the issue of parking unresolved, said Brad Anderson, a member of the CIB and the president of the Vigo County Board of Commissioners.
Still, the CIB’s finance committee met and approved $154,039 in claims. Those were $81,046.97 to C.H. Garmong & Son Inc., the construction contractor; $35,136.25 to Kroger Gardis & Regas LLP, the Indianapolis law firm representing the CIB; $37,061.02 to Nations Group LLC, the project construction manager; and $795 to South Carolina-based MuniPlatform for marketing and distribution of the county’s general revenue bond for the project.
Vigo County Auditor Jim Bramble said the CIB has paid out more than $2.46 million for the convention center project as of Wednesday.
The convention center project budget is about $32.1 million, with the maximum construction cost for the center at $24.63 million.
Construction, however, is on pause pending resolution of the parking matter. The Terre Haute City Council next month is scheduled to vote on an ordinance that could limit the use of surface parking along Wabash Avenue and 7th Street.
Property at 686 Wabash Ave. owned by the Vigo County School Corp. is being considered as a low-cost alternative to building a multi-level parking garage for the Hilton Garden Inn.
The CIB is obligated to provide the hotel with parking, as the hotel is providing land for the new convention center because the project would reduce the hotel’s current parking space.
In other business, a CIB committee has been interviewing officials with firms seeking to manage operations of the center. They are ASM Global, Oak View Group and Spectra.
A final selection of an operator is slated to be made during a public meeting of the CIB in March.
