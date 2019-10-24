Downtown building that burned now demolished

A building heavily damaged in a fire Wednesday night at 18th Street and Wabash Avenue was torn down Thursday, forcing the closure of Wabash between 17th and 19th streets for much of the afternoon.
Fire officials feared the building, deemed too unsafe for inspectors to enter, could fall and damage Dave’s Body Shop and Garage to the south. Bell and Bell Demolition Inc. of Paris, Illinois, was contracted to demolish the building.
“We cannot determine a cause of the fire yet because the building is so badly damaged, they are afraid to go in,” Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher said earlier Thursday.
“We will try to figure out a cause, but we cannot send anyone into in unsafe building. We have to make it safe so our guys can check it out,” Fisher said. “No one is going in there until we can get the walls down, because they are ready to fall.”
Demolition and the clearing of surrounding sidewalks was completed just before 3 p.m. and Wabash was reopened around 3:30 p.m. Clearing of the site is now up to the lot owner, officials said.
Fisher said the body shop appears to be okay. Crews on scene said aside from some marring on the building’s north wall, all that was found atop were a few bricks and some roofing material.
Firefighters responded to the fire at 10:01 p.m. at 1801 Wabash Avenue. Fisher said firefighters went into “defense mode” with the fire “to surround it and drown it.”
”Police were already on scene attempting to rescue four people on the second floor. All of them got out,” said Norm Loudermilk, assistant chief of fire prevention.
Two of the people went through a second-story window, with one of those injuring a foot, Loudermilk said. That person was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle, Loudermilk said.
”All refused ambulance treatment. Three of the four people suffered smoke inhalation,” Loudermilk said.
The building was once home to Meg’s Beach Comber, Duggan’s Conversation Bar and other establishments over the years.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Reporter Alex Modesitt also contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.