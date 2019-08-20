Douglas, the FBI's "Mindhunter," to speak at ISU

A pioneer of criminal profiling will speak at Indiana State University on Sept. 16.
Retired FBI special agent and unit chief John Douglas is an author and founder of the FBI's Criminal Profiling Program. He'll speak at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 at ISU's Tilson Auditorium; a book-signing will follow.
The ISU Speaker Series event is free and open to the public.
Douglas, according to a university press release, revolutionized the criminal investigation process while he worked for the FBI in the late 1970s. He introduced the tactic of criminal profiling which changed the game when hunting serial killers and other violent offenders.
Using psychology, pattern recognition, and inductive and deductive reasoning, this technique allows investigators to make educated guesses about potential suspects such as age, personality, and background. Using this profiling method Douglas argued that these details could be used to create accurate profiles of criminals. Everything at a crime scene thus became relevant and aided in the capture of the offender.
Douglas has since become an author and his work has been reflected in crime dramas such as "Criminal Minds" and "CSI." His award-winning book "Mindhunter" was recently made into a Netflix series, which is based on Douglas’s life.
His most recent book is "The Killer Across the Table: Unlocking the Secrets of Serial Killers and Predators with the FBI’s Original Mindhunter." It discusses the lives and crimes of four killers and discusses the profiling tactics used to crack those cases.
