Doug Dixon now Trib-Star's ad director

A lifelong Ohio resident, Doug Dixon now calls Indiana — and Terre Haute — home as he begins his career as the Tribune-Star’s new advertising director.
Dixon, who has 36 years of experience in the advertising business, has been in the community for two weeks and is in the process of buying a home.
“I’ve been in advertising my entire career, in one form or another,” he said. Most of it has been with daily and weekly community newspapers, and most recently, he worked for the Dispatch Media Group, in Columbus, Ohio, for 12 years.
Robyn McCloskey, Tribune-Star publisher, said, “We are excited to welcome Doug to the Tribune-Star family and the Terre Haute community. With his years of experience and positive outlook, I am confident that he is going to be a great asset.”
Dixon started his career in 1983 at a Thomson-owned newspaper in Steubenville, located in eastern Ohio.
“I love community newspapers. I think they are more relevant now than they’ve ever been in terms of readership and people wanting to know about the community,” he said.
He believes he can draw on his extensive experience to help advertisers meet their goals and market their businesses, “whether for print, online or anything else that makes sense for them.”
Dixon described the Tribune-Star advertising staff as “top notch. They are a group of experienced, dedicated and talented people that work together to produce quality products. I’m excited about leading the great people that make up the advertising team,” he said.
Among his goals, he said, “I want to get to know as many of the businesses here as I possibly can.”
While time are challenging in the newspaper industry, his approach will be “listening to customers and listening to what their challenges are and being able to address them. There is no cookie-cutter solution for any particular client,” Dixon said.
The newspaper business has been in a period of rapid change, which he expects will continue. “We have to understand it and be able to adapt to that,” he said.
In getting to know Terre Haute and Vigo County, he said, “The people have been great ... I’ve gotten a lot of recommendations for places to visit."
He will be joined in Terre Haute by his wife, Laurie. They have one adult son who lives in North Carolina, and Dixon said he and his wife became first-time grandparents in December.
While it’s the first time the Dixons have moved to a new community in more than 25 years, “We see ourselves assimilating quite nicely,” he said.
Among his interests, Dixon said he and his wife are dog lovers and they’ve visited the Terre Haute area in the past to pick up their collies from a Clay County dog breeder. Their current dog also is from Clay County, so, “We’re bringing him home, kind of.”
His contact information is doug.dixon@tribstar.com and his office phone number is 812-231-4226.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
