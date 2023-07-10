The Spaniels, an American R & B doo-wop group, best known for the hit “Goodnite, Sweetheart, Goodnite,” will appear at the Boot City Opry at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Spaniels roots go back to 1948 at Roosevelt High School in Gary, Indiana, when classmates Billy Shelton and Pookie Hudson began singing together and formed the group, The Three B’s.
The Spaniels line-up has survived personnel changes over the years, including the happy return of Billy Shelton as The Spaniels bass singer and group leader.
Shelton – now 87 – is the last of the original group of friends who began singing together in Roosevelt High School’s hallways during the formative days of the early 1950’s.
The group has been aptly re-christened as “The Spaniels Forever” as Shelton continues singing classic Spaniels’ hits and other songs from Elvis, The Temptations, Frankie Valli, The Four Seasons, The Bee Gees and The Ink Spots, just to name a few.
General admission tickets are $17 and reserved tickets are $22. Call 812-299-8521 for tickets.
