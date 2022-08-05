'Don't Stop Believin'' janitor to sing for school board

Richard Goodall, Davis Park Elementary custodian who became a social media sensation with his rendition of Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'," will perform for the Vigo County School Board Monday.
Board member Amy Lore requested at the last board meeting that Goodall be invited to sing.
Goodall was recorded during a year-end program at Davis Park, and a TikTok video received millions of views; it was also shared to other media platforms.
Goodall, who sounds like former Journey lead singer Steve Perry, even got a social media shout-out from Perry.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. at the administration office conference center, 501 Olive St. in West Terre Haute, and Goodall will sing during a special presentation.
The board also is expected to act on memorandum of understandings with Hamilton Center for mentoring services and mental health services.
