For three years, Jayna Jones Sullivan has been working on a special project in memory of her late son, Garrett Sands, who died tragically March 28, 2018, at the age of 17.
The “Don’t Quit Gym,” which has several pieces of exercise equipment on the park’s west side across from the Disc Golf Course, is ready for use.
A large sign has been installed. It reads, “Don’t Quit Gym” and states it is “in loving memory of Garrett Sands.”
It also includes the words, “Work for what you want, achieve what you desire,” which are from Garrett’s Instagram account.
“It’s definitely something that’s been very close to my heart and it is a dedication to my son, and that’s why I worked so hard for it, because it’s something he would be super proud of,” Sullivan said Wednesday.
The new fitness area is still awaiting delivery of a bench and bike rack. Various pieces of equipment can be used for sit ups, step ups, chin ups and more. The area has a path and a section for each piece of equipment.
The opening of the “Don’t Quit Gym” provides a ray of light for Sullivan and her family at a difficult time. Tuesday marks five years since Garrett’s death.
“I can’t believe it’s been five years,” she said in an interview at the park. While there have been some pandemic-related delays in the project, for it to be completed and the sign installed in March is “perfect, because that’s usually a very rotten time for me and my family.”
The project’s completion provides hope and sustains her and other family members as they continue through their grief journey.
“I worked very hard on it and I’ve done this for him,” she said. “I just feel like it’s a blessing to me to have his name in this park that we’ve come to since he was born. We spent a lot of time here.”
Garrett was a physical fitness buff who cared about being healthy and how he looked and felt, both mentally and physically. “I know this is something … he would encourage other people to use,” she said.
She credited Terre Haute Parks Department staff for bringing the project to life. “They always asked for my input and cared about what I wanted for the gym. They care that this is important to me. I can’t thank them enough,” she said.
Baesler’s and Strode Construction contributed to the project as well as some individual donors.
When fundraising became difficult during the pandemic, Sullivan raised money through thrifting and yard sales and then reselling those items. The equipment, while basic, is expensive.
The hope is that both adults and young people will use the fitness area.
“We know students from Woodrow Wilson and the high schools come through here and work out. We wanted to give them more that they could do,” Sullivan said.
For some, it might “plant that seed in a physical fitness journey” toward a healthier lifestyle.
Sullivan said she can’t believe it’s been five years since she lost her son.
“It feels like an eternity,” she said. “In everything I do, Garrett’s death and his absence is with me all day, every day of my life. It’s always there, but he isn’t. That’s a really hard thing for a mom to have to come to terms with.”
The family has been sustained by their faith in God and knowing “we’ll see Garrett again,” Sullivan said.
Another key component in that healing process has been doing things for other people.
“We have found that the best tool in grief is to step outside of what you are going through, do something for somebody else and it makes you feel better. And especially if you’re doing it in someone’s memory, that drives you even more,” Sullivan said.
She encourages others dealing with grief is to “find something you can put your heart into to help you through… because it’s something you’re going to have to live with, it’s something you’re going to have to come to terms with.”
Garrett was shot and killed at a party with friends. The young man who shot him pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and was sentenced to four years prison and six years probation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.