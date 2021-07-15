Don't miss the last day of the 2021 Vigo County Fair

Fair food, concerts, rides and summer fun are back, and Saturday is the last day to enjoy the 2021 Vigo County Fair.
Horse and pony shows, musical performances by Trace Adkins and others, a police vs. firefighters demolition derby, vendors, a magic show, live stock auction, monster trucks and more filled this year's fair at the Wabash Valley Fair Grounds on South U.S. 41 in Terre Haute.
The fair is famous for its rides and variety of foods and drinks available.
"I've been going to the fair since I was a kid," said Terre Haute native and fair attendee Caitlyn Johnson. "My kids now are what brings me back each year, but my favorite part is the rides. My favorite drink is the lemon shake-up."
Food trucks, some of which are from local restaurants, fill the fairgrounds.
"I really like elephant ears. I love the funnel cakes, too. The food is really good, and it makes me excited for the fair every year," said Peyton Hochhalter, a fair attendee from Terre Haute.
4-H club animal showings also bring many community members out to the fair each year.
A considerable amount of time and effort goes into livestock showing such as cattle, pigs and rabbits at the fair each year.
"I've been a part of 4-H for four years," said 12-year-old Brayden Miles of Terre Haute. "I get a mixture of vinegar and water, spray in on the rabbit, brush them out and make sure they're not shedding. I make sure their nails and teeth look good and then I tattoo them. If it is missing a toenail or overweight, they will be disqualified. I like 4-H because it keeps me busy for the summer."
Ten-year-old Raegan Bowman of Terre Haute has been showing pigs through 4-H for two years.
"My dad showed pigs when he was younger, and I had fun the first time I went to a pig show," Bowman said. "I tried it and I liked it, so I just keep doing it. Judges want to see that you're engaged in it. They want to see every angle of your pig. The amount of muscle in the big has to be balanced all throughout its body, and it needs to look full."
The well-known demolition derby is scheduled for Saturday and costs $25 for a spot in the pits or $15 for grandstands; children 4 and under are free.
Other events going on include unlimited rides for $15 at the Drew Exposition Carnival, 4-H achievement night and more.
Fore more about the Vigo County Fair visit https://vigocountyfair.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.