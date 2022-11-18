A group of donors has provided $4,500 to the environmental organization reTHink for a matching effort.
Those donors are T.J. Hellmann, Divyesh and Shefali Purohit, Chris Herrington, Sam Shanks, Elanco, Girija Kunapareddy, Padma Shatagopam, Emeline Davis, and Christopher Limcaco.
All donations made from now until Dec. 31 will be matched with $100 per gift, up to $4500.
Proceeds will help reduce reliance on plastics and increase awareness of its harm to the environment, as well as create a safe environment for children.
Visit wabashrethinks.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.