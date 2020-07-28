Donor gives $100,000 to Wabash Valley Health Center

Terre Haute benefactor Don Moffitt has made another generous gift to the Wabash Valley Health Center for its renovation/expansion project.

He recently provided a $50,000 gift for the construction project as well as a letter of commitment for an additional $50,000 next year to be used for programs.

That’s on top of $100,000 he donated last year.

One of his goals is to encourage others to contribute.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

“I think these peopel do a great job,” Moffitt said. “This project really appeals to me because of what they are doing for the poor community.”

The health center broke ground Oct. 30 for a major renovation and expansion of its facility located at 1436 Locust St. The project, which carries a more than $4 million price-tag, involves a 3,700-square-foot expansion along with major interior and exterior facility/campus improvements.

The center was originally St. Ann’s School, which Moffitt’s mother attended in the 1920s.

Moffitt, who grew up poor in the Ryves neighborhood, went on to become president and chairman of the board of CNF Inc., formerly Consolidated Freightways, a multi-national transportation and logistics company.

Charlie Welker, health center executive director, said, “He’s such a generous man ... he has a real passion for what we are doing.”

Moffitt “wants to encourage others to support the project and help out this neighborhood and what we’re looking to do.”

Welker said the facility is hoping to wrap up the fundraising campaign “over the next month or so.”

Work is progressing on a 3,100 square-foot addition on the building’s west side. Brick work and the roof will be completed this week, and workers have started framing that area, he said.

Once completed, the west side addition will house registration, additional waiting room capacity, medical exam rooms and navigators who help patients with health insurance enrollment.

The renovation/expansion project “expands our ability to create access to quality and affordable healthcare,” Welker said at the groundbreaking.

The overall project is still on track for completion in early October, which “would be pretty remarkable to finish it in just under a year,” he said.

Welker noted that the original building dates back to 1905 and some unexpected costs have come about as construction has continued.

“There have been plenty of surprises along the way,” increasing project costs, he said. As an example, some additional outside safety measures were needed.

Welker said Moffitt’s continued support is enabling the project to reach the “finish line.”

Those who would like to donate to the Wabash Valley Health Center renovation/construction project can go to the following website: wabashvalleyhealthcenter.org/project.

Dr. Jessy Woods is a new physician starting at the Wabash Valley Health Center Aug. 17. She is a dual board-certified internist and pediatrician and has practiced in Sullivan for the past 13 years.

Once she joins the staff, WVHC will have five medical providers, a combination of physicians, physician assistant and nurse practitioners. It also has two dentists and behavioral health staff through a partnership with Hamilton Center.

The WVHC is a Federally Qualified Health Center. It serves all ages and accepts most insurance, including Medicaid and Medicare. A sliding fee scale discount is available for those that qualify.