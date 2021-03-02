Donation to support first Tiny Home in Ryves Neighborhood

A donation of $12,500 from Duke Energy is supporting the first Tiny Home to be built by Mental Health America of West Central Indiana.

Two corners of 14th and Chase streets in the Ryves Neighborhood will host a Tiny Homes Village of nine individual homes.

Nine people now in the agency’s existing housing program will be selected to move into the next phase of independence.

It is a $180,000 project, with each tiny home costing about $20,000 to construct, said Jessica Brown, the agency’s director of development.

The Duke Energy donation, combined with the collaboration of city and county government to provide a location for the village, is funding the construction materials for the first tiny home.

Indiana State University students majoring in engineering and design management are committed to the building project.

“I think this complements the Ryves Neighborhood, and works with what Vectren-CenterPoint Energy is doing in that neighborhood as a company,” said Rick Burger, district manager for Duke Energy.

Groundbreaking is expected in April with the pouring of three foundations. The first tiny home should be well under construction by the fall.

“Duke Energy understands their role in the community, and they are always willing to give back to it,” Brown said. “Duke Energy supports so many needs and initiatives in several communities. Thank you, Duke Energy, for starting our year off strong by saving some more lives together. I truly believe we are stronger together.”

Mental Health America of West Central Indiana operates 70 apartments in the community for homeless people with mental health problems, including YOUnity Village and Liberty Village.

Brown said as people are moved out of an apartment into a tiny home, the apartment unit will become available for another person experiencing homelessness.

Data supports that this type of initiative is more effective and reduces costs of emergency shelter, criminal justice, healthcare, emergency services and behavioral healthcare, Brown said.

“We think that once we get the first home up, it will help the community understand our vision,” Brown said.

Every house will have a kitchen and a bathroom because the people already living in an MHA apartment already have those amenities, said Myra Wilkey, the agency’s chief executive officer.

“This is all about building confidence for people, so they can take the next step and chose to rent on their own, or purchase their own home,” Wilkey said.

Burger said he sees the Liberty Village complex every day, as it is located across from the Duke Energy offices on Home Avenue. Burger said the village makes a difference for those residents.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at @TribStarLisa.