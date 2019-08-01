As school resumes next week for Vigo County School Corp. children, drivers need to be aware that a new law could mean serious consequences for those who pass stopped school buses that are picking up or dropping off children.
The law, Senate Enrolled Act 2, was passed this year by the Indiana General Assembly in response to the deaths of three children in 2018 as they prepared to get on their school bus in Fulton County.
Under SEA 2, recklessly passing a school bus with its stop arm extended would be a class A misdemeanor, up from a Class B misdemeanor. For a first offense, a driver could lose their license for 90 days, while repeat offenders could lose it for a year.
If the reckless driving results in injury, the stop-arm violation increases from a Class A misdemeanor to a Level 6 felony, and if the action results in a death it is a Level 5 felony, which carries a penalty of one to six years in prison.
"Those are definitely harsher penalties," said State Sen. Randy Head, R-Logansport, who authored the bill; the Fulton County accident was in his district.
Stop arm violations are a major problem statewide, he said.
On April 23, school bus drivers throughout Indiana documented every stop arm violation that occurred during their morning and afternoon routes. According to the state Department of Education, 2,530 stop arm violations occurred.
A prosecutor has discretion in filing charges, but the new law does allow a prosecutor to charge a person with a class A misdemeanor for recklessly passing a school bus with its stop arm extended, Head said.
A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $5,000.
The intent of the legislation is fewer stop arm violations. Those who commit stop arm violations "aren't bad people ... no one tries to endanger kids," Head said.
But people become impatient, and if they don't see a child, they may think they can pass a stopped school bus without causing danger, he said. "We've seen in my district what the worst-case scenario can be."
He added, "I think we've been lucky it hasn't happened more often given the number of violations we have. We want to make this safer for kids. We want drivers to be a little more patient."
If a driver starts out late for a destination, then they "may have to be late getting there. Don't try to save time by going around a stopped school bus," Head said.
The new law also adds school bus safety to the topics required on a learner’s permit or driver’s license exam, requires school buses to have reflective tape in certain areas and school buses must operate with daytime running lights.
Others changes include that if a school bus is operated on a U.S. or state route, outside city or town boundaries, the bus driver may not load or unload a student at a location that requires the student to cross a roadway. The only exception is if there are no other safe alternatives.
The law mandates school corporations, charter schools and accredited nonpublic schools that provide transportation to annually review their school bus routes and safety policies.
Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt says his office will look at violations presented to them on a case by case basis.
Even with the new, tougher law on stop-arm violations, "We have the discretion now, the officer does, to give an infraction — so a ticket for it — or ask that it be charged as reckless driving."
The law has been in effect for about a month. "That's one of the things on our list is to start to meet with law enforcement to discuss changes in the law and talk about how we will handle these cases going forward," he said.
With an infraction, the violator is ticketed and pays a fine but can't go to jail. With a reckless driving Class A misdemeanor, the violator could receive up to a year in jail and must appear in court.
He added, "The way I look at this, we're still going to have to use some common sense in deciding how we're going to handle some of these cases. There is a lot of difference."
He gave the example of someone on a four lane road such as U.S. 40 — driving the opposite direction of a stopped school bus that is four lanes away —and being unaware they should stop. "To me, it's more appropriate as an infraction as opposed to reckless driving," Modesitt said.
That's a different scenario than "someone who flies around a bus in a hurry and puts kid in jeopardy or if there is a near miss. That is a whole different ball game," he said.
He does support the new law. "We've got to protect our kids. There's just no excuse for someone who is impatient and puts kids at risk because they don't want to wait two or three minutes," he said.
The Legislature enacted the tougher penalties for a reason. "Don't put a kid at risk of getting hurt or killed. When you're dealing with kids, be cautious. Be patient and go out of your way to make sure you don't put anybody in jeopardy," Modesitt said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Abrahm Hurt, a reporter for the StatehouseFile.com, contributed to this report. StatehouseFile.com is a news website powered by Franklin College journalists.
