The fate of an area in Collett Park inviting dogs to romp about came closer to being decided during a Tuesday meeting of the Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Park Board in Deming Park’s Torner Center.
David Sulhoff, representing the Collett Park Neighborhood Association, has suggested building a quarter-acre dog park on top of some of park’s horseshoe courts, leaving six remaining, which he argued was sufficient.
The horseshoe courts are sparsely used, Sulhoff said, adding that a dog park would be greeted with “immediate and frequent use.”
Park Superintendent Eddie Bird reported that he had spoken to Mayor Duke Bennett earlier in the day, and the mayor wasn’t a fan of removing any of the horseshoe courts, suggesting a location just south of where the dog park has been proposed.
Board President Gordon Bryan vowed to walk the park area in question with Bennett, Sulhoff and any other interested members of the public within a week in an effort to resolve the situation.
“We want them to move it a little bit south,” Bird explained. “We’ve had about three meetings with them. We’ve gone back and forth, and hopefully we can get together with the mayor and actually go out and look at the area, then we’ll decide from there.”
Sulhoff is high on the current proposed location, Bird surmised, because “The park’s not a real big park.
“They tried a couple of other areas and they didn’t like those areas. They’ve got their mind set on that spot. We’re supportive of it, but we don’t want to take something out of the park that’s already there.”
In other matters:
Pickleball: Bird also provided an update on the pickleball courts being constructed at Brittlebank Park. Six new courts are being developed to join the six already there, and the project is moving along, Bird said. Work on the new courts, a parking lot and playground is expected to wrap up in about 45 days.
Deming Park: Mary Kramer, former Art Spaces executive director, approached the board about the possibility of building a new sculpture in Deming Park paying tribute to the descendants of the Lost Creek Settlement.
Kramer said she has grant money from the National Endowment for the Arts. The board delayed a final decision until the sculpture’s design is completed and is proven to be a good fit for its proposed location.
Booker T. Washington Community Center: The park board also voted to accept replacing the Booker T. Washington Community Center’s roof and to approve another Moonlight on the Wabash event in Fairbanks Park. Last year’s riverSCAPE-sponsored dinner took place in September.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
