Team of Mercy will be hosting a “Dog Days of Summer” event in downtown Terre Haute on Aug. 4 to benefit its cause of offering assistance and services to those who have lost a loved one to suicide.
The event will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. on Wabash Avenue between Sixth and Seventh streets.
Leading up to the event, the community and its fur babies can help raise funds for the nonprofit by registering their dog to compete for the Top Dog. For a fee of $25, anyone can register for the competition.
Dogs will then be displayed on the organization's website where the public can “vote” with their dollars via a tax-deductible donation to Team of Mercy.
Registrants can share their individual donation link via email or social media. More information is available at teamofmercy.org under "Events."
The top 24 dogs, based on fundraising from the Top Dog competition, will be invited to participate in a dog show during the event. At the dog show, the Top Dog will be announced along with a few other fun awards.
In addition to the dog show, the free event will include a dog-friendly foam party, obstacle course and cooling area along with more fun and food for their humans, including: dog-friendly vendors, a K-9 demonstration, live music and more.
In addition, the event’s preferred food vendor, Federal Gourmet Foods, will be serving up an over-the-top gourmet hot dog.
Sponsorships are also available for any businesses wanting to participate in this event.
For more information, contact Christina Crist, executive director of Team of Mercy at 855-225-5550 or christina@teamofmercy.org.
