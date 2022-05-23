Documentaries to be shown at Historical Museum

Indiana Humanities will present six short documentary films for free focusing on Indiana's waterways — including the Wabash River — at 6 p.m. June 9 at the Vigo County Historical Museum.
With stories from across the state told by Hoosiers highlighting our diverse relationships with water, the films explore such issues as access and conservation while also celebrating the cultures that spring up around Indiana's waterways.
Terre Haute-area residents might be especially interested in Land Values, which showcases efforts of farmers, landowners and community stakeholders to reduce harmful farm runoff into the Wabash River. The film illustrates how smart farming and environmental practices work together for the good of communities while maintaining farm profitability and resilience.
Johnny Klemme, who made the film with Ben Massie, said, “Our film tells the story of how work in the Big Pine Watershed, which is 209,000 acres of land in Benton and Warren counties, has significantly reduced ag runoff into the Wabash River. This improves the water quality downstream in places like Terre Haute and ultimately the Gulf of Mexico.”
To RSVP, visit https://bit.ly/38fCc8E.
To view the film tour trailer, visit www.IndianaHumanities.org/Films
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.