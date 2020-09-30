Docs: You can help keep flu season in check

The possible confluence of the coming flu season and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused worries of a “twindemic” and a possible strain on local health systems.

And while Wabash Valley health professionals won’t discount that as a possibility, they say community spread precautions already in place due to COVID and vaccinations might bring about the opposite, as has already been seen in other parts of the world this year.

Dr. Darren Brucken, Vigo County health commissioner and hospitalist with Terre Haute Regional Hospital, and Dr. John Bolinger, chief medical officer at Union Hospital, both said ensuring those able are vaccinated will be a key determinant in the severity of the coming flu season.

Brucken said now is the time for folks to start seeking out their yearly influenza shot in an effort to get ahead of peak flu season in January and February.

And with the symptoms of influenza and COVID-19 being so similar, getting that shot will help healthcare providers later understand which of the two might be effecting a person, said Bolinger.

“The symptoms are very similar, and so if you get your flu vaccination and then get those symptoms, it’s far less likely that it’s the flu causing the sickness and much more likely that it’s COVID,” Bolinger said.

He said knowing which of the two to test for will also lessen the burden on healthcare providers.

“We’ve already seen some times of not having enough testing resources — swabs and test kits — when dealing with COVID,” Bolinger said. “And so if we’re having to test for both of them at the same time, again it could overwhelm our ability to do that.”

And while a flu vaccinations are the doctors’ preferred deterrent for the upcoming season, there is some hope the community spread precautions — regular hand washing, mask wearing and social distancing — will also help mitigate the season’s severity.

Bolinger pointed to some early evidence out of Australia, which typically experiences flu season before the U.S., and the record-low number of cases there this year.

According to the Australian Department of Health, the country saw just 190 total cases this flu season – which runs March through August – compared to 2,000 last year.

And while the Sept. 20 report cautions comparing this year’s season against years past because of the substantial anti-COVID efforts, it also credits those efforts with the relatively few cases.

And that’s not just true in Australia. The World Health organization reports few cases worldwide.

In an Aug. 31 WHO report, it details few cases reported in Oceania, none in South Africa and few across South America.

“Influenza activity was reported at lower levels than expected for this time of the year,” the report reads. “... Despite continued or even increased testing for influenza in some countries in the southern hemisphere, very few influenza detections were reported.”

But for that to happen locally, Brucken said folks have to continue practicing social distancing, wearing masks and not get complacent as the community returns to normal.

“A lot of it is the same advice we give every year,” Brucken said. “And if you don’t feel right, if you feel sick, stay home.

“I know a person might typically be lauded for sticking it out and going to work despite not feeling 100%. Now is not the time for that.”

Roni Elder, spokeswoman for Vigo County Health Department, said it’s best to get vaccinated now and that anyone needing a shot can call the health department at 812-462-3428 to schedule an appointment.

