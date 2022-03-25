The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recently stocked the Dobbs Park pond in Terre Haute and other selected urban fishing locations with more than 2,000 channel catfish ranging from 10 to 14 inches with an average of 12 inches.
The Dobbs pond received 200 of the catfish. Other bodies of water stocked were in Evansville, Indianapolis, Carmel, Lafayette, Fort Wayne, Hobart and Avon. These lakes receive three stockings total each spring, typically between late March and the first week of June.
The catfish daily bag limit is 10 per angler with no size restriction. The DNR’s urban fishing program offers families and anglers outdoors opportunities. More information on the program and future stockings is available online at wildlife.IN.gov/fishing/urban-fishing.
Anglers 18 and older must have a valid Indiana fishing license to fish at these locations, but those 17 and younger do not. Licenses can be purchased at on.IN.gov/INhuntfish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.