Dobbs Park will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 19, for repaving of the parking lot.
Dobbs Park closed Aug. 19
This Week's Circulars
DALLAS, Texas [mdash] Ronald L. Williams (Ronn) passed away at Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, Texas, on July 19, 2020. he was born in Terre Haute, Indiana, to Walt and Martha (Bland) Williams. Ronn is survived by his wife, Diane (Crane) Williams of 57 years; three sons, John R. Williams, M…
Most Popular
Articles
- Million's Crab to open in Terre Haute this fall
- No charges in Kroger lot road rage shooting
- Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 16, 2020
- UPDATE: Two Northview students test positive for COVID-19
- HS OF THE WEEK: Howie Johnson has many fond memories, but one escaped him
- ISP finds abducted Ohio child in Vigo County
- Covered Bridge Festival canceled for 2020
- Three dead, one hurt in Crawford County, Illinois, crash
- 2 adults, boy die after vehicle goes into Indiana lake
- Holcomb proposes delaying student count until December
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.