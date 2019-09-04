An Indiana Department of Natural Resources reclamation project in Sullivan County has been recognized with a regional award by the federal Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement.
The award to the DNR’s Division of Reclamation is for the Narrow Lake project. The project addressed public safety concerns posed by a large highwall left by the Sullivan No. 27 mine, which operated between 1944 and 1947 in what is now a frequently visited section of Greene-Sullivan State Forest.
Ranging between 10- and 50-feet high and 3,850 feet long, the steep and unstable highwall was a danger to visitors and state forest employees. To address the safety hazard, the DOR backfilled the highwall to a safer slope using a landscape design that which mimics natural topography and better withstands erosion. The project required the DOR to reconfigure the lake and surrounding area.
The project not only made the site safer, it also improved its recreational amenities.
DOR added a 6-foot-wide safety ledge approximately 1.5 feet below the water surface to the perimeter of the reconfigured mine pit lake to provide visitors a better means of exiting the lake.
The agency also added 10 fish habitat structures to the reconfigured lake bottom to provide better fishing opportunities, and it added a second gravel boat ramp to the southeast shore.
Level areas were created to allow for the construction of new cabins. Finally, the DOR added more than a mile of new trails.
Indiana was among five winners of the 2019 Abandoned Mine Reclamation Awards Reclamation Awards.
