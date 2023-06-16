The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recently announced its upgraded app is now available for use.
The app is aimed to help people enjoy the outdoor recreation the DNR offers in the state, the organization said in a release.
Returning users will notice that the app has been completely rebuilt on a new platform for better device compatibility, featuring a new interface, better maps, more content and the ability to receive notifications.
“Our DNR team is continuously looking for ways to improve our guests’ experience at our properties across the state,” said Dan Bortner, DNR director. “With this new app, finding a campsite, a trail, or your new favorite fishing hole is now even easier while you’re on the go. Whether you’re new or seasoned in outdoor recreation, this is an app you’ll definitely want to download.”
The app is available to iPhone and Android users and is also formatted for use on tablets.
To install, search the app store for Indiana DNR, where you’ll see the DNR logo in the icon. More details on how to install are at on.IN.gov/dnr-apps.
While downloading this app, you may also be interested in downloading the Indiana State Nature Passport from Visit Indiana, which allows users to collect check-ins at DNR properties to exchange for prizes.
