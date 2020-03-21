All Indiana Department of Natural Resources properties including state parks, state forests, fish and wildlife areas, nature preserves and state recreation areas are currently open. Entrance fees at properties have been temporarily suspended.
All Indiana DNR-managed facilities at Brookville, J.E. Roush, Salamonie, Mississinewa, Cecil M. Harden, Cagles Mill, Patoka and Monroe lakes (campgrounds, wildlife areas, and boat ramps) remain open. However, public facilities managed directly by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at or below the dams at these lakes (tailwater areas, observation mounds, etc.) are closed.
State park inn restaurants are serving carry-out meals only.
Although campgrounds, inns and cabins remain open at this time, the DNR will waive fees for cancellations or transfers of reservations and issue refunds as requested for inn rooms, campsites, cabins, group camps or other facilities through April 30. This time frame may be extended as the COVID-19 status evolves.
All property offices, while remaining open, will have restricted public access. For service at an office location, contact information will be provided at the main entrance to the office.
What's closed:
• Nature centers, historic buildings and visitor centers, forest education centers, recreation buildings and enclosed picnic areas.
• State park inn pools and the aquatic center at Abe Martin Lodge until further notice.
• The exhibit gallery at Falls of the Ohio State Park’s Interpretive Center. The park remains open. The interpretive center restrooms and information desk are available.
• All group camps, youth tent and rally tent areas through April 30. Any groups with reservations have been contacted and fees will be refunded.
Outdoor interpretive events will continue while following the guidance for gatherings as established by the Indiana State Department of Health.
Indoor public interpretive programs will be rescheduled to outdoor locations or canceled if appropriate outdoor locations are not available at least through April 30.
Make or change state park inns reservations online or by phone 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at 1-877-563-4371.
The DNR Customer Service Center staff can answer questions at 317-232-4200 or 877-463-6367. It is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Updates can be found here: on.IN.gov/DNRcovid19.
