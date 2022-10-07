The public can attend at open house by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry on Oct. 19 at the Green-Sullivan State Forest.
Division personnel will display information on forest, recreation, and facility management. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and comment. Written comments can be submitted at dnr.IN.gov/forestry/state-forest-management/public-comment/submit.
A guided hike starting at 5 p.m. will be offered during each open house listed below. Those participating should meet at the office.
“These open house events provide Hoosiers with a chance to receive first-hand information about how the state forests are working to provide diverse wildlife habitat, forest products, and recreational opportunities,” State Forester John Seifert said.
The Greene-Sullivan State Forest open house on Oct. 19 runs from 4 to 7 p.m. at the property office on State Road 159, approximately 1.5 miles south of Dugger. Call 812-648-2810 for more information.
Property staff members are also often available during normal business hours, which are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. See dnr.IN.gov/forestry/properties for contact information.
