Diving into remote learning

You could say that Aaron Warner has plunged into the challenge of remote learning for his science students at Terre Haute South Vigo High School.

Literally.

Warner, South’s science department chair, recently jumped into a pond on his property for a video demonstrating the effects of hypothermia; the video was for his advanced freshman biology class and other students.

He wore shorts and a shirt, and his temperature dropped 1.6 degrees in less than two minutes. He titled the video, “Polar plunge for science.”

Warner has made other videos to supplement instruction, and the videos are posted on YouTube. One dealt with the age of a pin oak tree and drew about 1,600 views as of Wednesday. Another dealt with the concept of “flattening the curve” as it relates to COVID-19.

His wife, Karla, has assisted with the videos.

Warner said he’s getting an education himself on how to teach remotely. “I’m far more comfortable with a shovel than a computer,” he said. “My students are so patient with me.”

The district recommends 30 minutes of remote learning per high school class on days that remote learning takes place. State and local administration have emphasized the word “compassion” in this difficult time, Warner said.

His efforts represent just one example of how Vigo County educators are finding creative ways to reach, and teach, their students — from a distance.

The second week of remote learning is now completed, and students, teachers and parents have another week of experience in these unprecedented times, in which education is now taking place in students’ homes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and school building closure.

“We are encouraged by how many of our students we’ve been able to engage,” said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications. “Our teachers are showing creativity and flexibility by reaching out in different ways to students to make sure they’re safe, fed, and able to engage in remote learning.”

Students use both paper packets and e-learning.

Olivia Goulding, a sixth grade math teacher at Sarah Scott Middle School, has started a YouTube channel and uses videos to help students work through math problems.

“I noticed with my students, they were limited by access they had to internet and devices, so I thought, YouTube is pretty accessible to most people, even just on a cell phone,” she said.

She’s heard from several students and families. “They are grateful for the videos. A lot of parents tell me that math is a struggle for them, so it’s nice to have something to watch to jog their memory.”

Goulding tries to include humor and “sunshine” in her videos, and even included a “total blooper” in one of the videos to give her families a smile.

Sarah Scott successfully uses its Facebook page to engage students and families.

Principal Scotia Brown does daily announcements, acknowledges student birthdays and offers words of wisdom and inspiration. Each day, she has a challenge that might include reaching out to a friend; organizing/cleaning their room; or putting hand-made hearts on a window to support health care workers.

The school has encouraged families to join the Facebook page, and students are encouraged to submit photos of themselves.

“We really miss our kids,” Brown said. “Sarah Scott is a family ... to be apart has been really hard.”

Eighth grade graduation is a “rite of passage” at the school, she said. Since it won’t happen at school, each day, two to three eighth graders are highlighted on the Facebook page. The tribute contains a picture, a brief bio and the students’ memories of their time at Sarah Scott and their hopes for the future.

Learning at home

With the weather warm and sunny earlier this month, Madelyn and Natalie Switzer sat at a porch table outside their home and did their school work from their outdoor “classroom.”

“I miss school and all my friends,” said Madelyn, a Terre Haute South Vigo junior. “I was looking forward to the end of the year activities we usually do, like prom.”

While it’s “kind of fun” doing school work at home, it can be difficult as well. “When I try to do it myself and my teachers haven’t taught me, I can’t really learn it very easily on my own,” she said. “Some things have been hard.”

Her teachers are readily accessible, through email as well as e-learning apps, she said. She continues to take her full load of third trimester classes: geometry, choir, zoology, English and Spanish.

If anyone thought remote learning was an opportunity to slack, they are wrong. “You’ve got to do it because there is a lot of work they give you and a lot of it is worth a lot of points,” Madelyn Switzer said.

Natalie Switzer, an eighth-grader at Honey Creek Middle School, also misses her friends. School work “is kind of difficult because they give you so much. It’s kind of stressful.”

Their mom, Sarah, also is doing remote learning as an Ivy Tech Community College student.

Figuring it out as they go

Brandi Koie is helping oversee the education of three children — two seventh graders and one in kindergarten — and she also has a 4-year-old.

Her children are Kamran Grant and Addison, both seventh-graders at Honey Creek Middle School; Quentin, in kindergarten at Lost Creek Elementary; and Elle, her 4-year-old.

Overall, “It’s going pretty well,” Koie said recently. Initially, especially the first day, it was somewhat stressful, but teachers are being patient, understanding and flexible.

The state recommends the amount of time spent on remote learning days on school-specific learning, which is helpful, she said. For example, for grades K-1, it is 45 minutes for the day. For grades 6-12, it is 30 minutes per teacher, three hours maximum per day.

Her children “have been happy to complete the work,” Koie said. She signs and dates when they complete their tasks.

“They miss their teachers and classmates. They grieve the end of the school year they’ve missed. But they are all good sports,” she said.

“I’m figuring this out as I go,” Koie said. “I wasn’t born to be a teacher, and I haven’t had aspirations to home school, but we are going to make it through this and it’s going to be just fine.”

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.