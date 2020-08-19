This year, the Diversity Walk will become the "Diversity Walk on Wheels," which will take place Saturday, Aug. 22.
Due to COVID-19, the traditional Walk was unable to occur, but the Diversity Committee, which is made up of community volunteers, has announced a re-imagined event designed to unify the community in support of respect, acceptance and social justice for all.
The 2020 Diversity Walk on Wheels will allow individuals to show their support for diversity, inclusion and equity while practicing social distancing in a vehicle caravan through Terre Haute.
Vehicles can begin lining up at 8 a.m. on Saturday at Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute. Vehicles will enter via the south entrance of the Park at First and Farrington streets and then line up on Dresser Drive to depart from the north entrance of the Park at First and Oak streets beginning at 9 a.m.
The motorcade will travel north on First Street to Ohio, east on Ohio to Fourth Street, north on Fourth Street to Wabash Avenue, and then east on Wabash Avenue to Brown Avenue/Indiana State Memorial Football Stadium for a brief presentation.
Melvin L. Burks, CEO of Hamilton Center and chair of the Diversity Committee, said, “the Committee has been working hard to create an event that will allow people of varying ages, races, creeds, colors, orientations, backgrounds and abilities to come together while also maintaining physical social distancing.”
“We were obviously disappointed that we could not bring people together for a Walk this year, but we have a creative committee who began working on an alternate plan, Burks said. "This decision was not taken lightly, but the priority of the committee was always the safety of all participants.”
The Diversity Walk on Wheels is a free event, but registration is required. Registration is available online at http://diversitywalkonwheels.eventbrite.com/
To ensure the health and safety of all participants, individuals who plan to ride together during the event must all share the same address. In addition, guests are asked to stay in their vehicles during the event. If attendees must exit their vehicles, they will be required to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing of at least six feet from vehicles and people from different households. Event volunteers will be on hand to ensure that guests adhere by these guidelines.
Each car that registers to participate will receive an orange diversity flag to display, and each individual in the car will receive a Diversity Walk button. Individuals who have participated in previous Diversity Walks are encouraged to wear their orange shirts from those events.
For those who are unable to participate in the Diversity Walk on Wheels, photos and videos will be shared online at facebook.com/diversitywalk, and those with Diversity Walk shirts from previous events are encouraged to participate virtually by wearing those shirts on Saturday as an additional symbol of support.
All in-person and virtual participants who are showing their support for diversity, inclusion and social justice on social media are also encouraged to use the hashtag #DiversityWalkonWheels in their posts so we can celebrate together through our photos, videos, words and actions.
For more information about the Diversity Walk on Wheels, visit facebook.com/diversitywalk or call 812-231-8338.
