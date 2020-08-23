Diversity Walk on Wheels brings city together

Car after car filed into Vigo County Veterans Memorial Park at Memorial Stadium on Saturday morning to celebrate diversity and inclusion at this year’s Diversity Walk.
But unlike in years past, when thousands would walk up and down Wabash Avenue, this year’s socially distanced event saw more than 100 cars parade from Fairbanks Park to the stadium, making it a Diversity Walk on Wheels.
After two rainouts last year and the uncertainty of this whole year, Hamilton Center CEO Melvin L. Burks said it does his heart well being able to again bring together the people of Terre Haute in the name of diversity.
“It brings me great joy to be able to bring people together from different walks of life and have one common goal in mind — justice for all,” Burks said.
With all that’s happened this year, including COVID-19 and a period of social upheaval borne of racial unrest and inequity, Burks said it’s important for displays like Saturday’s to remind the world that the majority in Terre Haute strives for diversity and inclusion.
“It is important for Terre Haute to be recognized as a community in support of social justice,” Burks said. “It is phenomenal to be able to stand and show people across the world that Terre Haute is standing up, Terre Haute is inclusive.
“We want people to understand that we’ll stand up with you, but that we’re going to do it peaceful. We don’t agree with the violence, the burning, the looting, but what we will do is bring all kinds of people together and be united.”
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett largely echoed Burks sentiment, saying “To say that this has been a challenging year would be an understatement. And so I applaud all of you for coming out,” Bennett said.
“... If we don’t send a message, things will kind of stay the same. And I agree with Mel [Burks], we have a great community and these events go a long way to making sure people hear the message and keep people involved and engaged.”
State Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, said the Diversity Walk is evidence of Terre Haute’s growth as a community and its efforts to be more inclusive for all.
“I remember years ago when they were putting together a community plan, and what came out of that is people wanted more inclusion and diversity,” Ford said. “And here we are some years later growing and coming together.”
Burks said everyone, regardless if they attended the Diversity Walk or not, can be a part of real change in the community if they do just three things:
• Reach out to and help those less fortunate
• Don’t look down on those different than yourself, because it’s differences that gives a community its strength
• Refuse to joke about, disparage people of a different race.
“We are going to be united as a body of people, as one,” Burks said. “And we are going to understand that when we are together as one, no one — and I mean no one — and nothing can tear us down.”
