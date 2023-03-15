Fuqua Elementary second grader Leighanna Doan understands the importance of diversity.
“Diversity means you accept everybody, big, small, short or even tall,” she wrote in an essay. “You see, I love diversity because you are different than me and I am different than you. … You are amazing in your own way.”
Doan was one of three students recognized at the school Wednesday as part of the Vigo County School Corp. second-grade Diversity Writing Contest. District-wide, one student from each second-grade class is recognized.
Matt McClendon, VCSC chief diversity and inclusion officer, was on hand to present the three students with an award. All elementary schools participate in the contest.
During a short program attended by students from all three Fuqua second-grade classes, McClendon asked students about diversity.
It’s about “accepting people for who they are, no matter how different they are,” whether they are in a wheelchair, wear glasses or have different skin tones, he said.
He thanked them all for participating in the essay contest. “The things you wrote about were very beautiful,” he said.
“I want you to continue to think and act like what you wrote about — accepting everybody for who they are and respecting them. Sometimes we forget about that when we have bad days,” McClendon told them.
Then, he asked for a loud drum roll for each of the three winners, and children eagerly pounded their desks to acknowledge their award-winning peers.
Doan was first, followed by Zayla Hatfield and Ellie Page.
Hatfield’s essay stated, “Diversity means to respect everyone for who they are. It matters what’s in the inside not the outside.”
Next was Page, who wrote, “Diversity is important because if we didn’t have it, everyone would be like the same person and that would not be fun, so that is why I love diversity. It is amazing.”
The contest began more than 20 years ago and has become a long-standing tradition where second-grade students celebrate diversity while showcasing their writing skills that have been developed and nurtured through lessons with the district’s writing team.
After the presentations, McClendon explained that the goal of the contest is “to highlight the beauty of diversity and start with elementary schools because it is important, especially in today’s society, with a lot going on. It’s good to highlight diversity from a child’s point of view.”
Their messages are heartfelt, he said.
McClendon hopes that every day, the children continue to use the beautiful words they wrote, both at home and in the community.
As they grow up, “They bring that message to the community and the community can get better when it comes to diversity and inclusion and acceptance overall,” he said.
The students recognized receive a certificate and a book titled, “What if we were all the same?” by C.M. Harris.
Also on hand was interim superintendent Tom Balitewicz.
“I think it’s extremely important because it’s really a springboard for these young students to become aware of the importance of diversity and inclusion while in second grade,” he said.
He read the winning essays Wednesday. “They are thinking pretty deeply about this at a young age,” Balitewicz said.
