A Thursday afternoon crash on U.S. 41 in Parke County resulted in three complaints of pain.
Parke County Sheriff's deputies responded at 3 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash just north of the Lyford T where they found a vehicle had rear-ended another vehicle before hitting a utility pole, mailbox and fence.
Police said Michaela Marion, 17, of West Terre Haute was driving south when she became distracted and did not see traffic was slowed or stopped. Marion was unable to brake in time to avoid rear-ended a vehicle in front of her.
Marion suffered arm pain. Two of the four female juveniles in the other vehicle complained of neck pain. All refused medical treatment at the scene.
