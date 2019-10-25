Death penalty opponents have added a Monday afternoon event at Indiana State University.
"Conversation with an Executioner" will be at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, in the Magna Room, Scott College of Business, 30 N. 7th St., Terre Haute.
It will include a screening of "In the Executioner's Shadow," a film with interviews members of families of murder victims sharing their views, as well an interview with former Virginia executioner Jerry Givens. The event also will include a panel discussion with Givens, Indiana murder victim family member Bill Pelke and others.
On Tuesday, Oct. 29, "The Human Toll of Capital Punishment” community discussion will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m., at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. 7th St., Terre Haute.
Givens, Pelke and others will participate in a community discussion following a public screening of the film.
The free events are presented by Terre Haute Death Penalty Resistance, an ad-hoc network of local organizations and individuals, with support from Death Penalty Action, Journey of Hope, From Violence to Healing, the National Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty, the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods and others.
In July, the federal government announced it will resume executing death-row inmates for the first time since 2003. The Bureau of Prisons is scheduled to execute five men starting in December. The federal government's death row is at U.S. Penitentiary-Terre Haute, and it has the federal system's only functioning execution chamber.
