An online discussion of the effects of tobacco and vaping in the community will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5.
"Community Conversations: The Burden of Tobacco and Vaping in our Community," will be hosted by Sullivan Tobacco Prevention and Cessation and Tobacco-Free Vigo Coalitions.
To register for the free virtual event on the Zoom app, visit zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3rCp-HLCRNy8pekUUOGjIQ
The groups say the "event will bring to light how ‘Big Tobacco’ markets to those most vulnerable, our children! Panelists include counselors, principals, board members, school resource officers, and teens from Vigo and Southwest School Corporations."
Information will included "what you can do to get involved and combat Big Tobacco’s deadly scheme."
