Discussion was surprisingly brief at Monday evening's Vigo County School Board meeting concerning incoming Superintendent Christopher Himsel's contract. Public discussion was invited, but only one person got up to speak.
Himsel's contract stipulates he will earn a base salary of $195,000. With benefits, incentives and a car allowance, the total package comes to $253,393, which board president Amy Lore said was $10,000 more than that of former Superintendent Rob Haworth.
Most board members praised the contract, though board member Ken Warner pointed out that while Vigo County has the 10th largest school system in Indiana, the compensation package for Himsel would be ranked 16th.
Kevin Southwood, the lone speaker, did not adhere to the guidelines to keep discussion to the issue of Himsel's salary. He was more concerned with students leaving Terre Haute immediately after graduating.
"The best of the best don't stay," he said.
Shannon Giles, a former teacher at Honey Creek, was surprised that there wasn't more public comment, but pointed out after the meeting people are making their opinions known elsewhere.
"There's been a lot of activity on Facebook as the announcement came out regarding his issues with dealing with racist occurrences in his previous school systems and a concern that this is going to be more of the same, of issues of racism and bullying getting brushed under the carpet, which is the way people feel is the way things are happening currently," she said.
"They may have hired someone who is going to maintain the status quo as opposed to really be willing to roll up his sleeves and deal with the issues," Giles added. "I think the lack of trust of the school board is pervasive and I think so long as they're the ones hiring the new superintendent, the expectation of the change that they're looking for is very low."
But Giles also said, "At some point, we have to think differently and decide to be optimistic. We have to decide to trust and maybe this is the guy who'll make that happen. I hope they give this guy a chance."
Lore, too, was surprised by the modest turnout of speakers.
"I was; I expected a handful — we only had one, and I think that obviously people know where we are if they want to contact us," she said.
Lore said the hardest part of the entire process was selecting the superintendent from the three finalists.
"Anyone of the three would have done this job well," she said.
At the board's June 12 meeting, it will make a final vote that will combine approval of Himsel's position and the contract stipulations.
Concerned citizens are still invited to comment on the contract. A copy of it is available at vigoschools.org, as are the email addresses of the board members.
