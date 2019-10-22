“The Human Toll of Capital Punishment” community discussion will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. 7th St., Terre Haute.
Former Virginia executioner Jerry Givens, Indiana murder victim family member Bill Pelke and others will participate in a community discussion following a free, public screening of “In the Executioner’s Shadow,” a film exploring various perspectives on capital punishment.
The event is presented by Terre Haute Death Penalty Resistance, an ad-hoc network of local organizations and individuals, with support from Death Penalty Action, Journey of Hope, From Violence to Healing, the National Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty, the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods and others.
In July, the federal government announced it will resume executing death-row inmates for the first time since 2003. The Bureau of Prisons is scheduled to execute five men starting in December. The federal government's death row is at U.S. Penitentiary-Terre Haute, and it has the federal system's only functioning execution chamber.
