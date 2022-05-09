The link between musical talent and mathematical aptitude will be explored in Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s Discovery Music Series concert on at 5 p.m. Sunday in the White Chapel on the west end of the college’s campus.
This event is free and open to the public.
The concert will feature classical pianist Clare Longendyke from Bloomington, Indiana, and the Madison, Wisconsin, based percussion quartet Clocks in Motion.
The artists will be performing a collection of contemporary music by living composers that includes “Empathy,” by Ivan Trevino, “Shui,” by Juri Seo; “Democracy Dies in Darkness,” by Jennifer Jolley; and “Rise,” by David Colson. Audiences will also hear “Credo In Us,” written by the late American experimental composer John Cage.
For the past 20 years Rose-Hulman’s Hatfield Hall Theater has presented quality performing arts events as part of its Mainstage Series, performed by artists from all over the United States and world. The Discovery Music Series, offered by the Department of Humanities, Social Sciences, and the Arts, supplements those offerings by focusing on music programming that is directly related to the department’s course offerings and featuring musicians and artists from throughout the Midwest.
A Math and Music course is being taught this spring by Rose mathematics professor John Rickert and associate professor of music David Chapman. The class explores how concepts within math and music foster a better understanding and appreciation for both disciplines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.