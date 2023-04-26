Horizon Health will offer discounted health screenings at its Paris Clinic from 7 to 9 a.m. May 5.
Leighsa Cornwell, RN, CDCES, certified diabetes care and education specialist, will provide blood pressure, blood sugar, and lipid panel (HDL, LDL, and triglycerides) screenings. The cost for all three screenings is $25. For blood sugar tests, patients are asked to fast eight hours prior to the screening.
Appointments are required. Call 217-466-4228.
