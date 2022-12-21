Five West Vigo High School students have been recommended for expulsion and five have been suspended in connection with racial harassment incidents, according to information obtained by the Tribune-Star.
Those students recommended for expulsion have the right to a due process hearing.
The student discipline is in response to racial harassment allegations and a subsequent investigation; two of the students subjected to harassment transferred to another high school in November, while a third transferred last year.
Those who spoke to the Tribune-Star about the numbers of students disciplined asked their names not be disclosed in print.
Asked this week for information about number of students disciplined, broken down by expulsion and suspension, the administration declined to discuss specifics.
Teresa Stuckey, director of elementary education and district communication, provided the following response:
“I am sorry that we cannot share more. We are following our past practices of not sharing student discipline information. I know you have asked for just basic information, but this still falls outside of our practice on sharing student discipline. Thank you for your understanding on this matter.”
The Tribune-Star also made efforts to reach Superintendent Rob Haworth for comment.
The racial incidents included racial slurs. Among them, a West Vigo student on a social media video spelling out and saying a racial slur. Also, a student was Photoshopped so as to appear working in a cotton field.
In one instance, two boys holding belts pushed another student back and forth and comments were made about whipping him like a slave, although they did not actually hit him with the belts, according to a student subjected to the harassment.
On Dec. 5, Superintendent Rob Haworth confirmed that student allegations of racial harassment at West Vigo High School triggered an internal investigation by the school district, which then brought in outside investigators.
The investigators interviewed more than 30 students, teachers, coaches and faculty.
On Dec. 9, Haworth announced the district had received the findings from the investigation, and as a first step, it would employ an independent expulsion hearing officer for student disciplinary proceedings.
At the Dec. 12 School Board meeting, several people called on the district to take a tough stand in response to the racial harassment incidents.
Haworth told those attending that meeting, “I think our actions will speak louder than our words during the next couple of weeks. I hope you will pay attention to those actions as they come out.”
After that Dec. 12 meeting, Haworth told reporters, “It’s our hope by the end of this week we will then turn our attention away from the students and now start focusing on the adult part of what we’re doing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.