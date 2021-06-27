The Vigo County School Board will consider changes to the student disciplinary rule policy when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday at the West Vigo Elementary conference center.
It’s the first significant revision of the policy in several years, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications. “I think it’s a little easier to navigate and a little better organized.”
The bullying section has expanded from four sentences to two pages, Riley said. “It’s much more detailed in the way we discipline bullying and define bullying.”
It also specifies that bullying conduct through use of a computer or cell phone or other wireless device is also prohibited.
In revising and updating policies, the district has been working with Neola, an educational consulting firm based in Ohio that works with school districts in several states. Legal counsel has also reviewed the changes.
The policy outlines several areas of student misconduct and potential consequences, which can include suspension or expulsion. Some of the violations are considered zero tolerance.
The proposed policy change reads, “The school district desires to use progressive discipline of students in an effort to avoid interruption or disruption within educational programs and activities while also pursuing restorative goals that seek to avoid exclusionary punishment, if possible.”
The board also will consider an agreement between VCSC and Fanning Howey, an architectural/engineering firm, related to the Otter Creek Middle School addition/renovation project.
Three items relate to school lunches and food service. VCSC Food Service will be serving free meals, both breakfast and lunch, to all students through the National School Lunch Program’s Seamless Summer Option for the 2021-22 school year.
The board will consider an item related to food service charge procedures. “While we strongly discourage meal charges, we understand that an occasional emergency makes it necessary to charge. The following rules will apply,” according to information provided to the board.
“Any student on a paid or reduced status may charge meals to his/her meal account. Ala carte items may not be charged. No student will be denied a meal. If cash is provided, a student may continue to purchase regular student meals or ala carte items. An individual may only charge to his/her own account. During the school year students and parents will be advised of their negative balances and collection will be attempted.
“At the end of the school year after attempts have been made to collect the negative balance, the Food Service office will follow the corporation policy on collection of bad debt.”
The board also will be asked to transfer $16,518 from the operations fund to the school lunch prepaid trust account to cover negative trust balances through the 2020-21 school year.
In another agenda item, the board will be asked to approve a three-year contract with Strawbridge Studios, Inc. “to provide exclusive school photography services across the school corporation.”
In other agenda items:
• The district requests approval of two contracts with AdTec (Administrative and Technical Consulting) to provide consulting services for E-rate and Emergency Connectivity Fund consulting.
• Under personnel, Cindi Hrovat is being recommended as principal of Booker T. Washington/Vigo Virtual Success Academy, effective July 1. She is currently an assistant principal at Terre Haute South Vigo High School. Robin Davies, the current principal, is retiring effective June 30.
Ashley Bennett is being recommended as principal of the Deming Early Learning Center for the 2021-22 school year. She is currently early childhood administrator.
In another recommendation, Kurt Brinegar, currently a South Vigo High School school protection officer, would become coordinator of school safety and security effective July 12.
